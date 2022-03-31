Features Behind the Virgin Active overhaul Real Foods founder Dean Kowarski brings a blend of high finance and wellness to his new job as Virgin Active CEO. And he’s got big plans for the global gym franchise B L Premium

If there was an industry you didn’t want to be invested in during the worst of the Covid pandemic, it was the fitness business. Amid hard lockdowns that temporarily shuttered operations — and with fitness fans turning to outdoor exercise for fear of indoor contagion — closures, bankruptcies, job losses and plunging memberships at gyms became common. In the US alone, clubs and fitness studios lost about $15bn in 2020, according to the Global Health & Fitness Association.

The pandemic was almost enough to push an already teetering Virgin Active group over the edge...