Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I start boxing to get fit?

Should I start boxing to get fit?

Q: My friends are trying to convince me to join them at a boxing gym. I don’t have a fighting bone in my body but wouldn’t mind being fitter. What do you think?

A: Fighting to get fit and being fit to fight are two different things. Luckily, and thankfully, the overwhelming majority of people who train at gyms offering boxing, Muay Thai, kick-boxing, Jiu-Jitsu and karate do not intend using their skills to hurt people during arguments...