Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I’m fasting intermittently but still gaining weight Done properly, the practice can be beneficial but the fundamentals of healthy eating still apply

Q: My new year’s resolution was to start intermittent fasting to lose weight but I have gained weight. What’s wrong with me?

A: The first thing to ask yourself is whether you have confused intermittent fasting with intermittent feasting. If you are eating too much, especially if it is sugary processed foods, it doesn’t really matter whether you have it between 6am and 11pm or between midday and 8pm...