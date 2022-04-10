×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Europe

Ukraine war to slash GDP by more than 45%, World Bank forecasts

New report also predicts Russia’s 2022 GDP could fall 11% due to punishing financial sanctions

10 April 2022 - 23:52 David Lawder
A man walks near a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS
A man walks near a building destroyed in the course of the Ukraine-Russia war, in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, April 10 2022. Picture: ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO/REUTERS

Washington — Ukraine’s economic output will probably contract by a staggering 45.1% in 2022 as Russia’s invasion has shuttered businesses, slashed exports and rendered economic activity impossible in large swathes of the country, the World Bank said on Sunday in a new report.

The World Bank also forecast Russia’s 2022 GDP output to fall 11.2% due to punishing financial sanctions imposed by the West  on Russia’s banks, state-owned enterprises, wealthy individuals and other institutions.

The World Bank’s “War in the Region” economic update said the Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of 30.7% in 2022, due to shocks from the war and disruption of trade.

Growth in 2022 in the Central Europe region, comprising Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary, Poland and Romania, will be cut to 3.5% from 4.7% previously due to the influx of refugees, higher commodity prices and deteriorating confidence hurting demand.

For Ukraine, the World Bank report estimates that over half of the country’s businesses are closed, while others still open are operating at well under normal capacity. The closure of Black Sea shipping from Ukraine has cut off about 90% of the country’s grain exports and half of its total exports.

The World Bank said the war has rendered economic activity impossible in large swathes of the country, and is disrupting agricultural planting and harvest operations.

Estimates of infrastructure damage exceeding $100bn by early March — about two-thirds of Ukraine’s 2019 GDP — are well out of date “as the war has raged on and caused further damage”.

The bank said the 45.1% contraction estimate excludes the impact of physical infrastructure destruction, but said this would scar future economic output, along with the outflow of Ukrainian refugees to other countries.

The World Bank said the magnitude of Ukraine’s contraction is “subject to a high degree of uncertainty” over the war’s duration and intensity.

“The Russian invasion is delivering a massive blow to Ukraine’s economy and it has inflicted enormous damage to infrastructure,” Anna Bjerde, the World Bank’s vice-president for Europe and Central Asia, said in a statement. “Ukraine needs massive financial support immediately as it struggles to keep its economy going and the government running to support Ukrainian citizens who are suffering and coping with an extreme situation.”

The World Bank has already marshalled about $923m in loans and grants for Ukraine, and is preparing a further support package of more than $2bn. The aid has helped Ukraine pay salaries for essential workers and make pension and sovereign debt payments, despite drastically reduced tax revenues, World Bank officials said.

Reuters 

Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow as Russian forces pound Ukraine’s east

Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be the first European leader to meet Russia's president since the invasion of Ukraine began
World
2 hours ago

Zelensky urges oil embargo as dozens found in mass grave near Kyiv

Ukraine says Russia is gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee
World
13 hours ago

Pope condemns ‘folly of war’ at service in St Peter’s Square

But the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church has defended the country’s actions in Ukraine
World
7 hours ago

Can Boris Johnson hang on to reflected glory from Ukraine?

Local elections on May 5 will test whether Johnson's  failure to implement a programme of post-Brexit renewal and reform will overshadow his current ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa and Biden discuss Ukraine, trade, climate change and food security

US president is one of several world leaders the SA president has spoken with since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine in February
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa and Biden discuss Ukraine, trade, ...
World
2.
Macron and Le Pen heading for second round in ...
World / Europe
3.
Zelensky urges oil embargo as dozens found in ...
World / Europe
4.
Sherif puts up his hand for Pakistan top job ...
World / Asia
5.
Kremlin admits suffering huge loss of troops in ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Kremlin admits suffering huge loss of troops in Ukraine

World / Asia

Russia cuts interest rate from 20% to 17%

News

EU to spend billions to find new green fuel following Russia’s invasion of ...

News

Covid-19 pushes Lufthansa debt up by €10bn

Markets

Insurance costs soar for ships entering the Black Sea

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.