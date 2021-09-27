Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why is building muscle so hard? B L Premium

Q: I managed to lose a substantial amount of weight last year but why is building muscle so much harder?

A: If Instagram didn’t exist you’d probably not be asking this question. In the olden days, long before fitfluencers took seminude selfies for a living, people knew that body transformations took a long time, and a lot of effort. ..