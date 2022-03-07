Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is 12-3-30 workout trend any good? Marketing is making it sound like a scientific fitness hack but it isn’t a well-rounded exercise programme B L Premium

Q: Is the new 12-3-30 workout trend any good and do you suggest it for fat loss?

A: We are hard-wired as humans to respond to fancy marketing. Imagine someone told you to walk up a hill for 30 minutes a day five times a week. You’d scoff and probably say no. Let TikTok tell you that 12-3-30 is a “new breakthrough” in fitness and you’re all in. Cue Takealot treadmill orders...