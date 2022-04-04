Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why am I experiencing a calorie deficit plateau? If you are eating as little as you can and exercising as hard as you can, there’s very little you can do that isn’t harmful to your body B L Premium

Q: I’ve lost a decent amount of weight on a calorie deficit with running and weight training, but I have stopped losing weight the past few months. What am I doing wrong?

A: Too much of a good thing can become bad quickly, so please be objectively sure you’re still over your healthy weight. We all know the magic mirror lies and makes us do silly things...