Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why am I experiencing a calorie deficit plateau?
If you are eating as little as you can and exercising as hard as you can, there’s very little you can do that isn’t harmful to your body
04 April 2022 - 05:10
Q: I’ve lost a decent amount of weight on a calorie deficit with running and weight training, but I have stopped losing weight the past few months. What am I doing wrong?
A: Too much of a good thing can become bad quickly, so please be objectively sure you’re still over your healthy weight. We all know the magic mirror lies and makes us do silly things...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now