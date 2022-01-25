BIG READ: Ukraine is the sideshow of Russian opposition to Nato expansion
It seems Ukraine is being held hostage in the ‘new’ battle between East and West
I was in the back of a car, a courtesy ride offered by the company that services my own vehicle. The driver and another customer got talking. The driver explained that he had spent a long time working on a kibbutz but had to leave for some reason in 2001. “The Israelis are just like us,” he said. “They are really ready for the end-time”. The fellow in the front passenger seat replied: “Yes, this is the longest the world has been at peace [inaudible] since the Second World War.” It was really hard to remain silent, yet I did.
His statement about the “longest peace” statement threw up many questions about war. It completely ignored all the wars of the post-war period from Southeast Asia to Western Asia, the former Yugoslavia, not forgetting that little Football War between El Salvador and Honduras in 1969, and a slew of proxy wars from the Horn of Africa to Angola. It also ignored the first and second Chechen wars, and more recently the violent annexation of Crimea by Russia......
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now