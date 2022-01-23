Careers How to…work in a noisy, distracting office B L Premium

As many of us return to the office after almost two years at home, we will have to relearn how to cope in a distracting space.

“Our remote work settings weren’t always havens of peace but many of us adjusted. Now, sitting near our co-workers again feels odd: there’s so much movement, collaboration and talk,” says Giant Leap director Linda Trim...