Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What’s up with fad diets?
24 January 2022 - 05:02
Q: My friends are always starting a new diet or fitness fad but never seem to lose weight. Why do they keep doing this to themselves?
A: Those who sell fads are fishing in a receptive pond where the same middle-class fish will bite a hundred times...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now