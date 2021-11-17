Life

Warner Music in talks to buy David Bowie’s estate

The company is raising $535m in debt to support the potential acquisition, FT reports

17 November 2021 - 19:54 Tiyashi Datta
The late David Bowie on stage in New York, the US, June 5 2007. Picture: BRYAN BEDDER/GETTY IMAGES
The late David Bowie on stage in New York, the US, June 5 2007. Picture: BRYAN BEDDER/GETTY IMAGES

 Warner Music Group is in talks with David Bowie’s estate to acquire the late music icon’s songwriting catalogue, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The company is raising $535m in debt to support the potential acquisition, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Warner Music, home to musicians including Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, had also partnered with pop star Madonna in August to relaunch her entire catalogue over the next few years.

Warner Music declined to comment.

Born in 1947, Bowie was the visionary British rock star behind hits such as Space Oddity and Let's Dance.

Bowie straddled the worlds of hedonistic rock, fashion, art and drama for five decades, pushing the boundaries of music to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation.

The singer died in 2016 at the age of 69, two days after releasing the album Blackstar, which won some of the best critical reviews of his career.

Reuters 

CHRIS THURMAN: Alan Committie brings the theatre back into our laughs

It is a risky business to engage with the audience but the comedian keeps it tightly structured
Life
5 days ago

Universal’s market debut is music to investors’ ears

Shares in world’s biggest music label soar on first day of trade in Amsterdam giving it a market value of €47bn
Companies
1 month ago

Netflix signs Spielberg and Disney hears ‘Jaws’ music

Netflix's partnership with Steven Spielberg might be a sign of not only higher-quality movies but perhaps films with greater longevity for the ...
Life
4 months ago

Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta’s music rights

DJ and producer cashes in on soaring value of music rights with deal worth up to $100m
Companies
5 months ago

Neil Young joins music rights bonanza with sale to Hipgnosis

Merck Mercuriadis’s Hipgnosis continues buying spree on hit songs it views as new asset class
Companies
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Safari camp investments show faith in Zimbabwe’s ...
Life
2.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Honda SA is giving away free fuel for a year
Life / Motoring
4.
These are SA’s best-selling SUVs
Life / Motoring
5.
Overture Man exudes mystery, elegance and ...
Life

Related Articles

Bob Dylan scores a packet with his classic songs

World / Americas

Taylor Swift catalogue sold to investment firm for $300m

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.