CHRIS THURMAN: Alan Committie brings the theatre back into our laughs It is a risky business to engage with the audience but the comedian keeps it tightly structured

My wife and I spotted the young couple while the house lights were still up, as the strains of REM’s It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) drifted through the auditorium — some wry mood music to prepare the audience gathered at the Pieter Toerien Theatre for comedian Alan Committie’s latest show, Apocalaughs Now!

They wandered down to the front row cradling two bottles of wine and two glasses. Ah, we thought, exchanging a knowing glance, the twentysomething dating scene: hormones pumping, a visit to the theatre to give a sense of sophistication (and to avoid all those awkward pauses in conversation) and lots of alcohol to manage the nerves. Remember the days?..