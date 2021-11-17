ANC looks set to retain eThekwini with IFP help
17 November 2021 - 19:48
The ANC looks poised to retain the mayorship of eThekwini metro despite losing outright political control there in the November 1 local government poll. This outcome is likely after it struck a deal with the IFP that allows for the “biggest party to take control”.
On Tuesday, Business Day reported from reliable IFP and ANC insiders that the parties agreed to give each other “support” during a secret ballot to elect the mayor and the executive of port metro, though not in a formal coalition...
