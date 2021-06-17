Warner Music buys French DJ David Guetta’s music rights

Guetta, best known for revolutionising the electronic dance music space in the early 2000s, has also worked with Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj, and has won two Grammy Awards.

"I'm super excited about the new music I'm working on.… This is the right time to renew my creative partnership with my trusted team at Warner Music," Guetta said in a statement.

Guetta is currently the eighth-most listened to artist in the world by monthly listeners on audio streaming platform Spotify.

"A lot of people approached us to express interest in David's catalogue," Jean-Charles Carré, David Guetta's business partner and manager, said.

Warner Music did not disclose financial details of the deal did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Financial Times on Thursday reported the deal size was above $100m, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Warner Music in 2020 cautioned the Covid-19 pandemic had hurt physical revenue streams and delayed the release of new recordings, movies and television programmes.

Reuters