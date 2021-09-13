Money, not morals, is the new gaming panic

Paris — It’s tempting to mark news of video-game restrictions in China and a UK law intended to make the internet safer for children as just another episode in the long, ludicrous history of moral panic in gaming.

Over the decades, depictions of pixelated blood, virtual carjackings and sex with aliens have sparked all kinds of outrage that would seem quaint today. Arcade classic Space Invaders was once described in the UK parliament as an addictive trigger for “theft, blackmail and vice”.

Yet some of the growing anxiety over gaming’s gambling-style mechanics, data collection and exploitive business practices is justified. Especially considering that after a pandemic boost, the industry has become bigger than movies and sports combined. China’s approach looks uniquely extreme, but even in the US and Europe it seems like self-regulation will only go so far.

The focus of the UK’s “Children’s Code” on data-privacy standards for under-18s is a step in the right direction, even if it’s only a starting point. The proliferation of free-to-play apps squeezing billions out of downloadable add-ons and other forms of gaming “hypermonetisation” rely on rich seams of user data, often mined from children.

This can be a competitive advantage, as Joost van Dreunen’s book One Up points out. But it also brings the harms of data breaches, advertising targeted to minors and addictive gameplay loops that hook players the wrong way. One game developer compared the power of data-driven profiling to handing a “micro-targeted cigarette” to vulnerable smokers.