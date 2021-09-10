Michael K Williams lives on through The Wire’s scarface, Omar Little
10 September 2021 - 05:00
Tributes from across the world flooded social media and news sites on Monday after the news that 54-year-old actor Michael K Williams had been found dead in his New York apartment, reportedly as the result of a drug overdose.
The actor will be best remembered for his performance as one of binge-watch television’s most indelible creations, The Wire’s Omar Little: the gay, scar-faced, shotgun-toting, duster-wearing stickup man who calmly plied his trade robbing drug dealers and emerged as a Robin Hood figure bound by his own hard-to- disagree-with moral code. For the five seasons of what many deem the greatest show in television history from 2002–2008, Omar was perhaps the closest thing to a hero in a series that didn’t have one...
