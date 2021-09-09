TECH REVIEW: Logitech MK295 — the sound of silence

Logitech MK295

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4½/5

Value for money 5/5

Working from home in a full house can get noisy. Headphones are essential, of course. But a silent keyboard and mouse, though not be the first things that spring to mind, also make sense.

Logitech’s MK295 Silent Wireless Combo uses technology that eliminates about 90% of keyboard and mouse noise compared to the previous model. It is suited for those who want a quiet environment and fewer distractions when several family members are working and learning from home.

As with most Logitech peripherals, the wireless keyboard and mouse come with a USB-A dongle that you pair with your PC or laptop. It is useful if you’re dual-screening and have space to expand your setup or simply need a silent workspace.

To use the combo, you’d need to plug in the dongle — there is no Bluetooth pairing. It promises a lag-free experience using a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a 10m range. The USB receiver is tiny and barely noticeable so it can permanently stay in a USB port.

I tested the MK295 with my MacBook Air while it was propped up on a stand, making it slightly more comfortable for my hands with more space. Because my Mac has USB-C ports only, I used a dongle to connect them.

The full-size keyboard has a separate number keypad and eight shortcuts above the function keys. There is a power button on the front, which is great for remembering to turn it off and preserve its battery life.

The silence of the keyboard is welcoming, which makes you want to carry on typing and be productive. It has a foldable tilt for additional comfort and claims to be spill proof, but I avoided putting that to the test.

The mouse has an ergonomic contour and is powered by one AA battery, which lasts up to 18 months. The mouse clicks are also silent, and it has a scrolling wheel in the middle and works on most surfaces.

The Logitech MK295 Silent Wireless Combo has a solid build and promotes productivity, but be prepared to give up a USB port, and make sure you don’t lose the dongle. It costs R799 at Incredible Connection.