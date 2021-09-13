The case against tracking your kid’s phone

Today, that friend’s child could call their parents and be located quickly on a map. But this raises two issues: calling negates the need for location tracking; tracking may also rob the child of something valuable: the fight-or-flight fear of getting lost and the challenge of reading their surroundings to tackle the problem themselves. There’s arguably no better learning experience than a visceral one.

It made me think about parents conducting this type of surveillance more for their own peace of mind than for their children’s. It seems excessive to use a location-monitoring feature to make sure a child doesn’t get snatched by a stranger, given such incidents today are rare. On the other hand, if an app is aimed at making sure they don’t get into trouble, well, a child could simply leave their phone at a friend’s home and claim to be there. Not very useful. That dot on a map meanwhile becomes yet another data point to fuel parents’ modern-day anxieties.

If turning tracking off completely feels too much like unbuckling a child’s seat belt, Cranor says one way forward is to use apps that only do so in limited circumstances. She recalls conducting a project in the early 2000s in which she allowed her friends and family to track her whereabouts, but only within certain times of a day or when she was on campus. The goal was to see how she and other study participants would react. “I was more comfortable when I had that sort of control,” she remembered.

iPhone users like myself could, for instance, turn off location sharing directly from Messages, but keep an app like Find My iPhone on their devices for emergencies, and take that app off the home screen. The extra steps it takes to find a child’s location on a map might rein in the lure of checking on their movements when you don’t have to.

Cranor also recommends parents talk to their children about GPS tracking, and make sure to get their consent to do it at all. “Secret tracking is usually not a good idea,” she said.

As for when to stop tracking your children, Alphabet’s Google has a suggestion: age 13. At that point, a child who uses an Android phone synced to Google’s Family Link can turn off location monitoring by their parents.

Good thing I can kick that can a couple more years down the road. ntil then I’m going for the limited approach.

Parmy Olson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering technology. She previously reported for the Wall Street Journal and Forbes and is the author of ‘We Are Anonymous'

