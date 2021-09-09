Naspers and Prosus crash as China hits the gaming pause button
Chinese regulators have reportedly told tech firms new games will be stymied as the country pushes back against addiction
09 September 2021 - 09:55
UPDATED 09 September 2021 - 15:27
Prosus, which houses Naspers’s global internet business including a nearly one-third stake in Tencent, had its worst day more than a month on Thursday after reports that Chinese regulators are stepping up efforts to limit online gaming.
The South China Morning Post, citing unidentified people, reported that regulators had informed major Chinese tech firms that approval of new games would be temporarily suspended during a meeting at which the issue of their focus on profit was brought into question...
