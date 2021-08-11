Taking a holiday during the pandemic even more stressful than it used to be

As long ago as 2010, an innocent time when borders were open and pandemics were the subject of TED talks rather than daily headlines, Dutch researchers discovered that most people who go on holiday trips are no happier when they return. Americans, notorious for their workaholism, were said to be particularly stressed-out vacationers.

Some of that has to do with working extra hard before the break to be able to take it, then extra hard afterwards to catch up, and worrying in between what’s happening in your inbox.

But it also has to do with planning the trip, and fretting about things going wrong. Expectations are high, especially in the era of social media, where we are constantly gazing at selfies of toes on beaches. So you’ve got to book ahead — not just the hotel but also the surf or ski instructor and of course the only restaurant your guidebook deems acceptable. Deep down, you know you’re just asking for disappointment.

Then Covid-19 showed up. Where I live, we went into the first lockdown in March 2020. From a holiday-budgeting point of view, the immediate effect was that our hefty deposit for one booking went down the drain. Optimistically, my wife still kept a reservation for Christmas open, until that too was cancelled. By that time, everybody had realised that planning was, at least temporarily, a thing of the past.