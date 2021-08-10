Life / Motoring

Trucking

Volvo, Daimler and Traton to jointly electrify European roads for trucks

The collaboration aims to place 1,700 electric truck charging points across the continent

10 August 2021 - 11:31 Motor News Reporter
The electrification of trucks is being bolstered by the population of dedicated charge points.
The electrification of trucks is being bolstered by the population of dedicated charge points.   
Image: Supplied

Commercial vehicle manufacturers Volvo Group, Daimler Truck and the Traton Group have signed a nonbinding agreement to install and operate a high-performance public charging network for electric heavy-duty long-haul trucks and coaches across Europe. 

Battery electric vehicle fleet operators will be able to leverage both fast charging tailored to the 45-minute mandatory rest period in Europe and also charge overnight.

The aim is to accelerate the build-up of charging infrastructure to support the EU’s transformation to climate-neutral transportation.

The agreement lays the foundation of a future joint venture equally owned by the three parties, planning to start operations in 2022. The parties intend to invest together €500m to install and operate at least 1,700 high-performance green energy charging points close to highways as well as at logistic and destination points, within five years.

The number of charging points will later increase significantly by seeking additional partners as well as public funding. The future joint venture is planned to operate under its own corporate identity and be based in Amsterdam, Netherlands and combine the broad experience and knowledge of its founding partners in heavy-duty trucking.

The collaboration will help realise the EU’s Green Deal for a carbon-neutral freight transportation by 2050, especially in heavy-duty long-distance trucking.

Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group, said: “We are laying the necessary foundation in making a breakthrough for our customers to make the transformation to electrification by creating a European charging network leader.

"We have powerful electromobility technologies, and now, with Daimler Truck, the Traton Group and thanks to the European Green Deal, also an industry-wide understanding as well as a political environment to make fundamental progress towards sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions.”

Martin Daum, CEO of Daimler Truck, said: “It is the joint aim of Europe’s truck manufacturers to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. However, it is vital that building up the right infrastructure goes hand in hand with putting CO2-neutral trucks on the road.”

Matthias Gründler, CEO of Traton Group, said: “For us it is clear that the future of transport is electric. This requires the rapid development of publicly accessible charging points, especially for long-distance heavy-duty transport.” 

Q&A: It’s far more than just the cars, Nada exec Marcia Mayaba says about motor industry

The vice-chair of dealers’ association talks about transformation, mentoring and attracting talent
Life
1 day ago

Daimler and Volvo join forces on hydrogen-powered fuel cells

The two heavy-truck companies want to become a fuel-cell leader and plan to start ramping up production in Europe in 2025
Companies
3 months ago

Daimler to become Mercedes-Benz and list truck unit separately

The plan   is the German manufacturer’s most significant shake-up since the sale of Chrysler almost 14 years ago
Companies
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Covid can make kids very sick. Why ...
Life
2.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Porsche launches limited edition 911 GT2 RS 25 ...
Life / Motoring
4.
F1 stewards rule out review of Vettel’s ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Toyota discloses prices for new Land Cruiser 300 ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Volvo XC40 impresses but not in T3 flavour

Life / Motoring

Peugeot 3008 claws at higher segment

Life / Motoring

Volvo unveils its striking Concept Recharge EV

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.