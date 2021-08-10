Lamborghini Countach to make a comeback

The Countach has adorned the walls of countless teenage bedrooms, and the poster child of Lamborghini is set to make a return.

“Future is our legacy. And the new Lamborghini Countach is coming. Stay tuned…”

With this one-liner and a short teaser video, the Italian carmaker confirmed this week that a new version of its cult supercar is on the way — almost 50 years after the launch of the original.

No other details have been revealed, and all we have to go on is this picture of a low-slung, wedge-shaped car under a cover. However, it is thought that the car may use the hybrid petrol-electric powertrain from the limited-edition Lamborghini Sián hypercar, mating a 6.5l V12 engine with a supercapacitor for a combined output of 602kW.

Reviving a name as famous as the Countach will require something special from the Italian firm. Even for a carmaker that routinely churns out beautiful sports cars, Marcello Gandini’s design stands out from the others.