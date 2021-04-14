Life Travelling with kids need not be a disaster during pandemic Children are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccines, but high-end travel companies have introduced themed getaways for families BL PREMIUM

To the long list of ways that Covid-19 has changed travel, add this one: the kids’ club just doesn’t cut it anymore.

Pre-2020, glorified day care was almost an essential component of five-star family getaways. Children could make origami butterflies or explore tide pools under the watchful eyes of resort staffers, while parents happily got reacquainted with relaxation...