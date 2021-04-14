Travelling with kids need not be a disaster during pandemic
Children are not eligible for Covid-19 vaccines, but high-end travel companies have introduced themed getaways for families
14 April 2021 - 05:07
To the long list of ways that Covid-19 has changed travel, add this one: the kids’ club just doesn’t cut it anymore.
Pre-2020, glorified day care was almost an essential component of five-star family getaways. Children could make origami butterflies or explore tide pools under the watchful eyes of resort staffers, while parents happily got reacquainted with relaxation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now