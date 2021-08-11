Opinion

CARTOON: Recipe for disaster

11 August 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Devastating climate report tightens the squeeze on fossil fuels

Scientists warn that time is fast running out to stop global warming from shooting past 1.5ºC
1 day ago

Climate report is a code red for humanity, says UN chief

Panel scientists have for the first time blamed human activity for rising temperatures
1 day ago

GRACELIN BASKARAN: Inaction draws us ever closer to an apocalyptic world

The latest UN report on climate should shock us into realising we are less than two decades away from a full-blown crisis
14 hours ago

Making of UN climate report was virtual ‘marathon’

Scientists celebrate pulling together landmark document
21 hours ago

The steep costs of climate change are apparent, but tallying them is hard

The Holy Grail is translating the numbers into how much each ton of CO₂ costs society and, thus, should cost those doing the polluting
4 days ago
