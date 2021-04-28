Vaccine discrimination likely to delay restart of global travel

Hong Kong citizen Marie Cheung travels to mainland China regularly for her work with an electric-vehicle company, a routine that’s been interrupted by lengthy mandated quarantine stays since the pandemic began.

Of the two vaccine options available in the city — one from Sinovac and another developed by Pfizer and BioNTech — Cheung plans to sign up for Sinovac for easier movement in and out of the mainland. Meanwhile, her British husband will go for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, she says, to boost his chances of visiting family in the UK.

“For people who need to work in or return to the mainland, the Chinese vaccine is the only option for them,” Cheung said. “Westerners will only choose the vaccine recognised by their home country.”

For millions of people worldwide who can’t choose which vaccines they get, the risk of more places becoming selective about which shots they recognise, especially given the vaccines’ varying efficacy rates, creates the possibility that even fully inoculated, people’s travel could still be limited, with consequences for international business activity and the tourism industry.

The EU plans to introduce vaccine passes by June, which will allow travel for those inoculated or recently recovered from Covid-19 and are thus considered immune. According to the draft of the regulation — subject to ongoing negotiations between EU governments and the European parliament — all vaccines approved by the bloc’s drugs regulator will be acceptable for travel, though EU members are “encouraged” to accept vaccines that have secured World Health Organization approval for emergency use and recognise certificates issued by non-EU nations. The final decision on which vaccines will be accepted rests on individual member states.

“A global division of peoples based around vaccine adoption will only exacerbate and continue the economic and political effects of the pandemic,” said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong. “It will risk the world being divided into vaccine silos based on vaccine nationalism rather than medical necessity.”

Mutual recognition

Many countries have shut their borders amid the pandemic, some allowing entry only to citizens, and even then with weeks-long quarantines after arrival. While vaccines are seen as the way to remove those entry barriers, considerable uncertainty remains over how, or if, nations will differentiate the at least 11 shots available worldwide.

Governments from China to Europe are discussing vaccine passports — easily accessible and verifiable certifications stating that an individual has been inoculated — but it’s unclear if countries will pursue universal recognition of all shots or be selective on which they choose to recognise, particularly with the rise of virus variants and questions over whether the current crop of vaccines are as effective against them.