Life

How do I invest in SA government bonds?

There are three ways in for an ordinary investor: RSA retail bonds, a unit trust or an income unit trust

20 August 2019 - 05:00
There are several ways you can access government bonds. Picture: 123RF/VITALIY VODOLAZSKYY
There are several ways you can access government bonds. Picture: 123RF/VITALIY VODOLAZSKYY

Q: Could you let me know which service provider I can contact to purchase SA government bonds?— Soobrie Govender via e-mail.

A: Ricardo Teixeira, Certified Financial Planner® professional of BDO Wealth Advisers, answers:

Dear Soobrie,

As with most investment assets, there are several ways that you can access an investment. The option that is best suited to you would depend on the value of your investment, the objective and purpose of making the investment, and your needs. Investing in SA government bonds is exactly the same and would require consideration of these factors.

SA government bonds are issued by the Treasury. A minimum investment of R10m is required to invest directly into a SA government bonds. This is typically reserved for institutional investors such as fund managers, pension funds and corporate investors.

As a private investor, you could consider three alternative investment options that would be more accessible and which are linked to the SA government bond yield in one way or another:

RSA retail bonds

This is the most direct way for the public to invest in SA government bonds. The minimum investment amount is R1,000. RSA retail bonds offer yields which are lower than the SA government bond and are available with two-, three- or five-year fixed terms. Interest is payable on set payment dates until maturity of the bond when your capital is returned. Because they have fixed investment terms, they are not liquid and cannot be withdrawn before the end of the term without incurring a penalty for early disinvestment.

You can make a direct investment into an RSA retail bond online at https://secure.rsaretailbonds.gov.za 

Bond unit trust 

This is a collective investment structure that holds a wide range of bonds, which could include SA government bonds and corporate bonds. As a result, this investment gives the investor an average yield comprising the underlying interest coupons on each bond. The investment return on a bond unit trust is made up of the value of the bond and the cumulative interest payments received by the unit trust on each bond.

These investments are liquid and can be withdrawn from one day to the next. They would target a return of about inflation plus 1%-3% a year. Bond unit trusts are very similar to RSA retail bonds, but with a lower risk profile because they are invested in a series of bonds and not just SA government bonds.

Income unit trust

This is also a unit trust investment but is invested in both bonds and cash. It has the same characteristics as the bond unit trust but will target a lower investment return of inflation plus 1% per annum. Unit trust investments can be made directly with a registered unit trust management company.

In all three instances, the effect of taxation (on both income and capital) would need to be taken into consideration in making your investment decision.

Despite bond yields looking attractive at present in comparison with the volatility of equity investments, it is always advisable to have a diversified investment portfolio and not to be overweight in any one investment asset.

Happy investing and saving!

Two children, six years apart: how much and where do I save for their education?

Given the short timeline for the older child, it would not be advisable to take an aggressive  approach by investing in equities
National
1 month ago

Financial Forum: How do I file my tax return now that I am working for myself?

Independent contractors have to ensure all freelancer income is reflected on the same Sars form
Money
1 month ago

Should my retired mother be on her own medical scheme or be a beneficiary on mine?

Question becoming increasingly common
Life
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Invest your money in what matters most to you
Life
2.
When it comes to honey, local truly is lekker
Life
3.
How drinking habits are changing
Life
4.
How do I invest in SA government bonds?
Life
5.
Imagine what it’s like to live in a country ...
Life

Related Articles

What are sharia-compliant investments and how should I save for a rainy day?

Life

Travel expenses: what to claim for and how it’s taxed

Business

2019 Financial Planner of the Year shares five life lessons

Money

Do managers earn their fees for asset class calls?

Money

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.