Life

Financial Forum Q&A

What is a sharia-compliant investment and how should I save for a rainy day?

Requirements are underpinned by Islam’s prohibition on charging interest and the avoidance of companies that are deemed to cause social harm

11 June 2019 - 05:00 Money Reporter
Time is ticking by so be sure to stick to a well-considered retirement savings strategy. Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Time is ticking by so be sure to stick to a well-considered retirement savings strategy. Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Q: I have just started working and want to start saving as soon as possible. I am looking for responsible investment options, specifically shariah-compliant investments. Can you please explain the make-up of a shariah-compliant fund and do you know if there are any exchange-traded fund (ETF) options? — Amina D, via email.

Abdulazeez Davids, portfolio manager of Kagiso Islamic Funds managed by Kagiso Asset Management, responds:

A: A shariah-compliant unit trust fund is a collective investment scheme that requires all investments in the fund to adhere to Islamic law or shariah requirements.

These requirements are underpinned by Islam’s prohibition on charging interest and the avoidance of companies with more than 30% debt or cash as a percentage of the company’s total assets as well as any companies or investments that engage in activities that are deemed to cause social harm, for example gambling, alcohol and weapons manufacturing.

Sharia-compliant equity unit trusts would typically invest in equities that comply with the above requirements. In addition, sharia-compliant balanced funds provide a shariah-compliant retirement or pension fund investment that invests in shariah-compliant equities as well as sukuks (also referred to as Islamic bonds) that pay profit instead of interest. Most SA shariah-compliant equity and balanced funds invest in both local and global equities. 

There is a sharia-compliant ETF — Newfunds Shariah ETF offered by Absa — on the sharia-compliant shares in the JSE top 40 index. The ETF is very concentrated, with only 15 equity investments.

As a savings option, most unit trusts offer a R500 a month debit order option.

Saving for a rainy day

Q: I recently sold a motorbike for R50,000 and would like to invest this money for a rainy day. My retirement savings are up to date and I do not have any debt, so I thought of investing in the new cellphone data provider Rain as it seems like a business that is likely to take off. Do you think this is a good idea? – John, via email.

Peter Hewett, MD of Hewett Wealth, answers:

A: The allocation of the proceeds of your motorcycle to one share would generally not be a great idea purely because it would expose your funds to the performance of a single company, which exposes your investment to a high level of risk.

It would make more sense to allocate your funds to a unit trust investment or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that offers you cost-effective exposure to a far broader range of underlying investments and asset classes managed by an investment professional.

There is a very wide variety of investment options incorporating varying levels of exposure to local and offshore bonds, equities, cash and other instruments and it would make sense for you to approach an appropriately qualified financial adviser to guide you on the most suitable alternatives for you, based on your specific financial circumstances, needs, tax position and risk appetite.

How to ... better prepare for costly emergencies

Only just more than 50% of South Africans put money aside for an emergency
Careers
2 days ago

The need to sweat the machine

Marketers need to rethink their digital marketing methodologies
News & Insights
21 hours ago

’Tis the season to be eFiling

Sars announces dates and changes for returns, including tax on crypto-currency, which is deemed an asset
Money
5 days ago

Get to grips with your biases - there's no such thing as a rational investor

Here are some insights into human behaviour that affects investment decisions
Money
1 week ago

Here is FNB’s response to the banking fees price war

From slashing fees to freebies, First National Bank shows rivals that it is upping the ante
Money
1 week ago

Most read

1.
The daredevil who aims to tow an iceberg to Cape ...
Life
2.
Chernobyl horror has nuclear lessons for SA
Life
3.
Jesus may not walk among us but Keanu Reeves does
Life
4.
Keanu’s bikes wear Joburg-made wheels
Life / Motoring
5.
Stinky, sewage-rich seaweed storms Mexico’s ...
Life

Related Articles

Causal link between growth and equity returns should not be taken at face value

Opinion

How unwinding Absa from Barclays opens the way for new business relationships

Companies / Financial Services

Investor appetite rises for rand hedge property stocks

Companies / Property

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.