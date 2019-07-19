2019 Financial Planner of the Year shares five life lessons

2019’s Financial Planner of the Year learnt his first big lesson about financial planning with first-hand experience of how families suffer when the breadwinner fails make plans for their premature death.

And as if that wasn’t enough, his family’s precarious position was exacerbated when they trusted a broker who was only out to make a commission and invested precious funds in two property syndications that subsequently failed.

Hardi Swart, was named the 2019 winner at the Financial Planning Institute’s (FPI) annual awards dinner on Wednesday night. Yesterday he shared his journey to becoming a financial planner and the lessons he learnt along the way with his peers at the FPI’s annual conference, which focused on how advisers can “add value’’.

Swart holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) of the Year accreditation and is the MD at Autus Private Clients and Family Office, which he founded in 2012.

The two-time finalist obtained his CFP after completing the post-graduate diploma in financial planning at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, among other qualifications. The Financial Planner of the Year award is open only to members of the FPI who hold the CFP accreditation and abide by its code of ethics.

The FPI says Swart set himself apart from other entrants for the award — including runners up Craig Turton from Chartered Wealth and Johan Swart of PPW & Associates — was the depth of his knowledge, the immense detail of his financial plans and exceptional personal commitment to clients.

“The award, for me, is a recognition that financial planning is about more than just excellent advice that is given, but about becoming a lifelong and coach to friends — not clients,” Swart says.

From farming to finance

A farm boy from a small town in Mookgophong, formerly Naboomspruit, in Limpopo, Swart says he’s learnt five key lessons in his financial planning journey. The first is never to procrastinate, putting off what you could do today until tomorrow. He says he had a wonderful childhood on a farm with loving parents, however, his father did not care much for financial planning. He had no life cover and had an outdated will when he was killed in an accident.