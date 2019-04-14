Do managers earn their fees for asset class calls?

When choosing a fund that invests across asset classes, should investors look for one that is tactical and aims to maximise their returns by increasing or reducing their exposure to the different asset classes depending on its outlook for equities, bonds, property and cash, or is it better to go with a fund that sticks to a set allocation to the asset classes?

Tactical asset allocation managers were challenged on two platforms at the Investment Forum conferences organised by the Collaborative Exchange and held in Cape Town and Johannesburg this week.

In a panel discussion on asset classes, Brandon Zietsman, CEO of PortfolioMetrix, an investment manager which runs risk-profiled portfolios for leading financial advisers, said multi-asset funds are important because many South African investors have their retirement savings in them.

Building blocks

PortfolioMetrix analysed funds in the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa multi-asset high-equity category and found an average exposure of about 44% to local equity, 19% to global equity, 14% to bonds, 14% to cash, 7% to listed property and 2% in global bonds.

It then tested what three prominent managers would have delivered using their own actively managed, single-asset class funds as building blocks, but keeping their asset allocation constant in line with these weights.

The outcome was a better return from the static asset class weights than the actively managed portfolio.

Zietsman told Money he is not advocating blindly sticking to static asset class weights, but he believes that many managers develop unreasonable convictions in their economic views. Unpredictable events often rubbish their well-reasoned arguments, he said.

Zietsman believes managers and advisers should be engineering well-diversified, robust allocations that will withstand a broad range of unpredictable conditions.

When risks to asset classes build up to such an extent that they can't be ignored, it is prudent to tilt the portfolio away from those classes (tactical tilts), he said.

Investors often fail to appreciate the importance of actively managing funds for risks that may or may not materialise in markets. Some drag on your returns as a result of this may be worth it, said Zietsman.