Election risk to the rand could keep Reserve Bank cautious
Monetary policy committee expected to hold interest rates yet again
27 May 2024 - 05:00
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) starts its May meeting on Monday against the backdrop of a landmark national election that is likely to keep the committee cautious in its signals.
The committee, which last changed interest rates a year ago, is universally expected to hold yet again...
