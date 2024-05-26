ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Nedbank expects producer inflation to speed up
Base effects cited for 5.1% prediction, and month-on-month inflation rate is expected to halve
26 May 2024 - 16:23
Politics will trump economics this week as the national and provincial elections on Wednesday will determine the economic policy environment for the next five years.
On the economic front, the focus will be on the SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which is expected to keep the repo rate steady at 8.25% on Thursday...
