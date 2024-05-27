Rand supported by potential for ‘market-friendly’ election outcome
Investor concerns allayed by expectations of an ANC coalition with the IFP, says Annabel Bishop
27 May 2024 - 05:00
The rand hit a nine-month high in May amid investor optimism that the ANC will retain its majority and potentially form coalitions with market-friendly smaller parties.
As the country gears up for Wednesday’s much-anticipated general election, polls show the ANC receiving less than 50% of the national vote. ..
