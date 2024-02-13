Critical infrastructure blackouts may trigger downgrades, agency warns
SA’s unstable power supply and its poor ranking in public debt sustainability could heighten risk, Allianz Trade says
13 February 2024 - 17:07
The Allianz Risk Barometer report has identified critical infrastructure blackouts as the primary risk for the second consecutive year, followed by modest employment rates that may cause SA downgrades later this year.
In its report published on Monday, France-based Allianz Trade said it upgraded SA’s risk rating for 2023 mainly because the country was able to demonstrate resilience to global shocks, especially against one of the most aggressive global monetary policy tightening cycles...
