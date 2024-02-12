Stage 5 load-shedding will continue until 5am on Tuesday and thereafter it will be reduced to stage 3. Picture: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Eskom has returned to service five generating units in the past 24 hours, which will allow emergency reserves to be adequately replenished by Tuesday morning.
SA is on stage 5 load-shedding with four-hour power cuts twice a day.
Eskom said on Monday load-shedding would be reduced to stage 3 from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm.
“Stage 4 load-shedding will then be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday until 5am on Wednesday. This alternating pattern of stage 3 load-shedding from 5am to 4pm and stage 4 load-shedding from 4pm to 5am will be repeated daily until further notice,” Eskom said.
On Sunday electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said load-shedding stages were expected to ease during the week as more generation units were returned to service. He identified boiler tube leaks as the sources of failure.
Eskom’s unplanned outages have dropped to 14,579MW of generating capacity, while planned maintenance is at 7,316MW.
“Eskom power station GMs and their teams continue to work to ensure additional generating units are brought back to service. A total of 2,150MW of generating capacity is planned to be returned to service by Wednesday,” Eskom said.
The utility’s evening peak demand on Monday evening is 26,902MW.
“We appeal to members of the public to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm. This lowers demand and helps alleviate the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load-shedding,” Eskom said.
Some load-shedding relief as five generating units back in service
