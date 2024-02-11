Bowler Metcalf flips switch on unreliable power
11 February 2024 - 16:39
Reducing reliance on Eskom’s erratic power supply has helped Bowler Metcalf swing back into profit for the half year to the end of December, positioning the rigid plastic specialist to satisfy envisaged market demand for packaging.
This week the R770m JSE-listed industrial group reported a 47% jump in profit from operations for the six months to R56.6m. That is in stark contrast to the 25% decline it reported in the same period for 2022...
