World / Middle East

Anthony Blinken to meet Egypt’s Abdel Fatah al-Sisi before flying to Qatar

The US diplomat will visit Egypt and Qatar before flying to Israel to discuss hostage negotiations and post-war Gaza plans

06 February 2024 - 11:06
by Humeyra Pamuk
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives at Cairo Airport, in Cairo on February 6, 2024. Picture: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS
US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives at Cairo Airport, in Cairo on February 6, 2024. Picture: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

Cairo — US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Cairo on Tuesday for his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi as the US works to advance a Gaza truce and hostage deal mediated by the Egyptians and Qataris.

The top US diplomat departed Riyadh shortly after sunrise for what is set to be a marathon day visiting Egypt and Qatar before flying to Israel to discuss hostage negotiations, post-war Gaza plans and the prospect of Arab countries and Israel normalising ties.

Blinken's fifth trip to the region since October comes as the US presses ahead with its retaliatory campaign against Iran-aligned militia, which attacked and killed US troops in a military outpost in Jordan, in January.

Washington sees a possible truce to free remaining hostages Hamas kidnapped on October 7 and pause fighting in Gaza as key to progress on other challenges, such as the governance of post-war Gaza, a path towards Palestinian statehood and a deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalise their relationship. 

Reuters

Israelis look to the families of hostages for political change

This is likely to accelerate when the most intense phase of the Gaza war ends and a reckoning for Israel’s security failures on October 7 begins
World
1 day ago

Palestinians pin hopes on Blinken visit

US secretary of state  in Riyadh while Hamas decides on response to truce offer
World
23 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Namibia’s interim president says he has no plans ...
World / Africa
2.
Israelis look to the families of hostages for ...
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi Arabia could soften Israel stance for US ...
World
4.
Ukraine war: unease in ranks at possible firing ...
World / Europe
5.
Anthony Blinken to meet Egypt’s Abdel Fatah ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Hamas will demand Israeli withdrawal before accepting ceasefire

World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia could soften Israel stance for US defence pact

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.