Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s economy after 30 years of democracy

Business Day TV speaks to political economist Moeletsi Mbeki and columnist Duma Gqubule

05 February 2024 - 21:05
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

Business Day TV speaks to political economist Moeletsi Mbeki and independent economist and columnist, Duma Gqubule, about the state of the SA economy 30 years post democracy.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Red flag as budget deficit widens to 6% of GDP
Economy
2.
Dealers and banks must offer incentives to halt ...
Economy
3.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: African Mining Indaba aims ...
Economy
4.
PODCAST | Fostering a healthy relationship with ...
Economy
5.
It’s crunch time for sustainable investment in ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.