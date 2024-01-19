Economy

PODCAST | How to cash in on 'greatest wealth transfer' in history

Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, on building and preserving intergenerational wealth

19 January 2024 - 09:15
Sponsored
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/andreypopov
Picture: 123RF/andreypopov

The biggest transfer of intergenerational wealth is under way, with UBS research showing that globally more than $84-trillion will change hands in the next 20 years. To put this into perspective, that's more than the size of the US economy.

This is not only a US or developed market phenomenon, but a global one, affecting nations around the world, including SA.

Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth. Picture: PSG Wealth
Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth. Picture: PSG Wealth

In this podcast, Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, discusses how those participating in what's been called “the greatest wealth transfer in history” can ensure the best possible outcome for their families, and how one can start building intergenerational wealth.

Listen to it now:

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

ALSO LISTEN TO:

PODCAST | Why local and US bond yields spiked in 2023

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask of PSG Wealth explains the main reasons behind the movements in the bond market over the past year
Economy
1 month ago

PODCAST | How much should you invest offshore?

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask of PSG Wealth unpacks the primary considerations you should take into account when investing abroad
Economy
2 months ago

PODCAST | Can China sustain its rapid economic growth?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask discusses the threat of China’s deteriorating demographics and other risk factors on its investment case
Companies
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa on a mission ...
Economy
2.
Economic outlook for 2024: Inflation, economic ...
Economy
3.
SA sells $3bn of Eurobonds amid rising yields in ...
Economy
4.
Sars sounds alarm on tax take as corporate ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Fair trade, monetary policy ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.