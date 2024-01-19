PODCAST | How to cash in on 'greatest wealth transfer' in history
Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, on building and preserving intergenerational wealth
The biggest transfer of intergenerational wealth is under way, with UBS research showing that globally more than $84-trillion will change hands in the next 20 years. To put this into perspective, that's more than the size of the US economy.
This is not only a US or developed market phenomenon, but a global one, affecting nations around the world, including SA.
In this podcast, Nirdev Desai, head of sales at PSG Wealth, discusses how those participating in what's been called “the greatest wealth transfer in history” can ensure the best possible outcome for their families, and how one can start building intergenerational wealth.
