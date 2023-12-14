Pioneering new paths to a successful and fulfilling retirement

Navigating the ever-evolving landscape of financial security and retirement can be overwhelming, especially when one considers that financial planning is only one piece of the retirement planning puzzle.

Retirement reinvented incorporates a sense of longevity, health and wellness, lifelong learning, social connections and purposeful engagement in activities that bring joy and meaning. This includes holistic retirement planning, which requires understanding the various facets contributing to a fulfilling and sustainable post-career life.

A packed line-up awaited guests at the recent PPS Retirement Summit held at the Marriott in Melrose Arch in November.

Keynote speakers included investment and personal finance specialists, a futures strategist and a psychologist, and award-winning financial journalist Fifi Peters facilitated the proceedings.

The summit showcased how to pioneer new paths and possibilities when it comes to reinventing retirement.

Ayanda Seboni, head of PPS Mutuality, welcomed delegates and outlined the importance of the summit, held in association with Business Day and Financial Mail and now in its third year.

Seboni said that, along with the intermediaries and advisers in attendance, PPS’s priority is taking care of the financial resilience of graduate professionals, who are a vital engine of the economy.

Information is power, said Seboni, and the goal of the summit was for attendants to put what they learnt into action.

Given the rising cost of living and the poor savings culture in SA, retirement cannot be implemented at a crisis stage but is something that needs to be considered and actioned as early as possible in one’s career.