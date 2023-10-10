Retirement planning reimagined: Register for this PPS Summit
In the evolving landscape of retirement planning, the focus is shifting beyond traditional notions of simply saving and preparing for the future. While financial planning remains undeniably crucial, it is now a piece of a more intricate puzzle.
The concept of holistic retirement planning demands a comprehensive understanding of the myriad factors contributing to a fulfilling and sustainable post-career life.
Retirement is no longer a mere financial destination; it's a transformative journey. To truly reinvent retirement, individuals must recognise the significance of longevity, health, lifelong learning, social connections and engaging in activities that bring joy and purpose.
Ensuring a financially sound and emotionally fulfilling retirement
Today, retirement planning encompasses far more than just financial considerations. It's a comprehensive exploration of family, business, health, legacy and personal aspirations. Retirement is the opportunity to break free from the constraints of a nine-to-five routine and embrace a life filled with what you truly love.
The right strategy can transform retirement planning from a daunting task into a manageable and rewarding experience
One of the most common challenges people face when preparing for retirement is securing their financial longevity, while ensuring they save adequately for the future. The prospect can be overwhelming, leading some to avoid saving altogether. However, with the right strategy and a road map that adapts to your changing circumstances, retirement planning can shift from being a daunting task to a manageable and rewarding experience.
Emotional readiness is equally vital. Every life transition carries emotional weight, and retirement is no exception. Visualising your retirement, reimagining your life as a fulfilled retiree, and ensuring financial readiness are key.
By adopting prudent spending habits, embracing new lifestyles and finding meaningful ways to contribute, you can ensure a retirement filled with continued fulfilment.
Live your golden years to the fullest: Register for the PPS Retirement Summit
The PPS Retirement Summit, in partnership with Business Day and Financial Mail, is the first step on your journey to comprehensive and holistic retirement planning.
Hosted by award-winning financial journalist Fifi Peters, this event will feature insightful talks by an array of expert speakers:
- Bruce Cameron, semi-retired journalist, retirement fund trustee and author, will speak about “The Retirement Honeymoon”, and how to navigate the transition period between the end of your working life and establishing a “new normal”.
- Dr Colinda Linde, clinical psychologist and founder of Thoughts First, will discuss the emotional peaks and troughs of retirement during her talk titled “Brace Yourself”.
- John Sanei, researcher, author, international keynote speaker and strategist, will delve into the seismic shifts reshaping the future in “The Future of Hope”. This talk will empower you to rethink retirement and move forward with renewed purpose and optimism.
- Ayanda Seboni, the PPS executive for mutuality, will discuss “The Mutual Difference”, providing you with options to share your wisdom and knowledge with others after retirement.
- A PPS Investments expert will present “Preparing for the Retirement you Deserve”, a talk exploring the options available to help you achieve financial independence in your golden years.
Peters will also facilitate a panel discussion titled “Learnings and Insights from the Professionals”, featuring Cameron, Linda Sherlock, PPS executive head of wealth advisory, and Neil McConnell, PPS national head of internal distribution.
Delving into the real-life struggles and experiences faced by those approaching and in retirement, this panel discussion is sure to be both topical and enlightening.
Beyond expert insights and panel discussions, the summit's lifestyle exhibition is a unique opportunity to discover offerings that can enrich your retirement experience. It's a one-stop destination to explore the possibilities that await you in this exciting phase of life.
Event details
- Date: Saturday, November 4 2023
- Time: 10am to 4pm
- Venue: Marriott Hotel Melrose Arch, Johannesburg
