Busa calls for ‘deep and substantial’ spending cuts in Godongwana’s MTBPS
Association says cabinet must support the measures and speak with one voice to boost public confidence in responsible management of the economy
31 October 2023 - 13:06
Business Unity SA (Busa) has called for “deep and substantial” cuts in government spending in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) to be delivered by finance minister Enoch Godongwana in parliament on Wednesday as one of the measures to address the shortfall in government revenue.
With low economic growth failing to generate the required tax revenue, economists are forecasting a revenue shortfall of about R30bn...
