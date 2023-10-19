SA welcomes multimillion-rand investments in struggling economy
Presidency says the more than R380m will boost job creation and the nascent renewable energy sector
19 October 2023 - 11:27
UPDATED 19 October 2023 - 17:36
The cabinet has welcomed a multimillion-rand investment by an electrical components supplier, saying it will help create much-needed jobs and solutions for the budding renewable energy sector.
The R100m investment by Actom in the expansion of its Pretoria plant will also assist in building local capacity in the manufacturing of electromechanical equipment as the renewable energy market grows, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said...
