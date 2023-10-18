Naledi Pandor baits US with Hamas call
The contact, which the presidency says focused on humanitarian issues, is likely to put more pressure on SA's relations with the US
18 October 2023 - 05:00
International relations minister Naledi Pandor has courted controversy by having a call with Hamas, which the US and EU have designated as a terrorist organisation, in a move likely to put more pressure on Pretoria and Washington’s relations.
Relations between the two are still on the mend after unfounded allegations that SA aided Russia in its offensive against Ukraine. SA’s diplomatic relationship with the US has been on shaky ground since May, when US ambassador Reuben Brigety accused SA of providing arms to Russia...
