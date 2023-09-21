National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Upending the narrative of failure in SA

Business Day TV spoke to Giulietta Talevi, money editor for Financial Mail

21 September 2023 - 16:11
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/ XTOCK IMAGES

According to the Financial Mail, some SA business leaders and experts have emphasised the need for immediate interventions to alter the country's trajectory and dispel the narrative of failure.

Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala recognises the long-term nature of the issues, but some argue that immediate actions can help.

Business Day TV discussed SA’s fiscal challenges, strategies to change the narrative and the economic outlook with Giulietta Talevi, money editor for Financial Mail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Bird flu outbreak SA’s worst
National
2.
Transnet says business lobby groups are trying to ...
National
3.
New Postbank board will be named within two ...
National
4.
Safcol workers down tools for higher pay
National / Labour
5.
Eskom needs to focus on expanding transmission, ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.