WATCH: Attacks on freight trucks — counting the costs
17 July 2023 - 14:55 Business Day TV
A truck is destroyed after being attacked near Van Reenen’s Pass on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: TABLOIDNEWSPAPER/THE LADYSMITH HERALD
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently described the freight truck attacks as economic sabotage. It’s estimated that the damage from the initial incidents amounted to between R18m and R60m and those costs are expected to mount as the situation escalates.
Business Day TV spoke to Mandla Mngomezulu, deputy chairperson of the All Truck Drivers Forum, about what this means for the sector and the economy.
WATCH: Attacks on freight trucks — counting the costs
