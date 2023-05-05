Economy

WATCH: Economic uncertainty puts brakes on new-car sales

Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail

05 May 2023 - 16:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ
Picture: 123RF/KATARZYNA BIALASIEWICZ

Economic uncertainty is throttling demand for new cars. Combined sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 37,000 last month, a 0.2% increase from April 2022. Sales of commercial vehicles fared better given that bank credit approvals fell in April.

Financial Mail reports that aggregate exports show some optimism.

Business Day TV further analysed the latest vehicle sales data with David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.

