Better-than-expected quarterly earnings from Apple helped lift sentiment, while investors also digested US jobs data
Mashatile giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
Gwamanda received 139 votes with DA councillor and erstwhile mayor Mpho Phalatse recieving 68 votes
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
Shares jumped as much as 5.1% to $174.20, the biggest intraday gain since November 30, and they’re now up 34% in 2023
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Losses undermine Rishi Sunak’s efforts to revive party’s fortunes and emboldens the opposition Labour Party ahead of next national vote
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
The styling retouch applies to the six-cylinder models, with more individualisation possible
Economic uncertainty is throttling demand for new cars. Combined sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 37,000 last month, a 0.2% increase from April 2022. Sales of commercial vehicles fared better given that bank credit approvals fell in April. Financial Mail reports that aggregate exports show some optimism. Business Day TV further analysed the latest vehicle sales data with David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Economic uncertainty puts brakes on new-car sales
Business Day TV speaks to David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Economic uncertainty is throttling demand for new cars. Combined sales of cars and commercial vehicles totalled 37,000 last month, a 0.2% increase from April 2022. Sales of commercial vehicles fared better given that bank credit approvals fell in April.
Financial Mail reports that aggregate exports show some optimism.
Business Day TV further analysed the latest vehicle sales data with David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DAVID FURLONGER: 2023 car sales — hoping for the best, but …
New car sales fall for second successive month
Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.