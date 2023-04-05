These were SA’s top-selling cars in March

Weaker US economic data has raised global slowdown concerns and seen currencies such as the rand lose some ground
The new Ford Ranger has reignited the bakkie wars, but the Toyota Hilux still reigns supreme
New-vehicle sales in SA remained robust last month, with 50,157 units sold. Though sales were 0.6% down on March 2022 — which was a record-breaking month — it was only the second sales month to breach the 50,000-unit level since October 2019.
March volumes were significantly bigger than February (45,198 units) indicating that growth remains possible despite the headwinds of the continued energy crisis, rising interest rates and the pressures of inflation on household budgets, says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communications at WesBank.
Year-to-date sales are up 2.4%, closing out the first quarter on 139,437 units.
According to figures released by Naamsa, passenger-car sales declined 6.4% to 31,631 compared to March last year, but light commercial vehicles rose 11.1% to 15,529 units, the latter buoyed by the introduction of the new-generation Ford Ranger, which is proving to be a hit in the market.
The Ranger was the country’s third best-selling vehicle last month with 2,289 sales, just behind the Isuzu D-Max with 2,289 units sold, while the Toyota Hilux continued to reign supreme with its 3,920 sales. However, the bakkie wars are set to intensify with this month’s launch of the single- and supercab versions of the new Ranger, which until now has only been available in double-cab variants.
The Volkswagen Polo Vivo returned to its top spot as the country’s best-selling passenger car last month, taking over from the Toyota Corolla Cross, which took the honours in February.
Toyota remained the best-selling brand with 13,406 sales last month, representing a 26.7% market share, and its other top sellers were the Fortuner SUV and Starlet hatch. Sales of the Toyota Urban Cruiser — once the country’s most popular passenger car — dwindled to just 269 units, as the model is being replaced by a new-generation car.
The Suzuki Vitara Brezza, on which the Urban Cruiser is based, is also in its run-out phase and sold just 239 units last month.
Top selling new vehicles — March 2023
* List excludes Mercedes-Benz, which does not report its monthly model sales
These were SA’s top-selling cars in March
Image: Denis Droppa
