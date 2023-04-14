Opinion / Columnists

ANTHONY BUTLER: SA shows inability to deal with external challenges

Belated decision not to invite SA to G7 meeting should serve as a warning

14 April 2023 - 05:00

SA faces complex external challenges. It is an inescapable but sometimes unwelcome truth that the country still depends heavily on a resurgent and Western-dominated multinational governance system and on economic relationships with the global North. 

SA’s largest trading partner, by a considerable margin, is the eurozone, the EU’s single currency area. Japan, the US and the UK are also important actors. While the relationship with China deepened in recent years, SA exports resources primarily to that country and imports manufactured goods. ..

