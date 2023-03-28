Concerns over tightening supplies in Iraq and an optimistic outlook for the global economy drive oil prices up for a third session
Over the past two decades there has been a growing debate about the concept and state of globalisation, with some analysts questioning its relevance in a post-pandemic world. Business Day TV discussed the relevance of globalisation with Wits University professor John Stremlau.
WATCH: Is the world moving away from globalisation?
Business Day TV speaks to Wits University’s Prof John Stremlau
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: What the past can teach us about our new world order
AYABONGA CAWE: Some features of present-day global economy are familiar
RICHARD WAINWRIGHT: Reimagining globalisation: a unique opportunity for SA
