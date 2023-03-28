Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is the world moving away from globalisation?

Business Day TV speaks to Wits University’s Prof John Stremlau

28 March 2023 - 21:01
Picture: 123RF/VASIN LEENANURUKSA
Picture: 123RF/VASIN LEENANURUKSA

Over the past two decades there has been a growing debate about the concept and state of globalisation, with some analysts questioning its relevance in a post-pandemic world. Business Day TV discussed the relevance of globalisation with Wits University professor John Stremlau.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: What the past can teach us about our new world order

While the world feels far more volatile and uncertain, we may simply be reverting to the world order of the not-so-distant past. Still, brace yourself
Opinion
6 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Some features of present-day global economy are familiar

Globalisation has not reached its nadir but it is evolving
Opinion
1 month ago

RICHARD WAINWRIGHT: Reimagining globalisation: a unique opportunity for SA

Leaders at the WEF meeting recognised that the only way to tackle myriad global problems is through greater co-operation
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Formal employment rises in fourth quarter, but ...
Economy
2.
Load-shedding scuppers metals and engineering ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Is the world moving away from ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank expected to ...
Economy
5.
Agribusiness confidence smashed back to early ...
Economy

Related Articles

SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: What the past can teach us about our new world order

Opinion / On My Mind

AYABONGA CAWE: Some features of present-day global economy are familiar

Opinion / Columnists

SHAWN HAGEDORN: Government shuns job-creating globalisation at cost of youth

Opinion

RICHARD WAINWRIGHT: Reimagining globalisation: a unique opportunity for SA

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.