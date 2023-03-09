Investors await confirmation of strong job growth to support potential rate hikes, while US Fed chair Powell reiterates higher and faster hikes
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
Department suspends Karpowership’s application to moor one of its power ships in the port of Saldanha
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Implats and Northam Platinum designs 'affecting growth plans and staff morale'
Slow reforms and contingent liabilities from SOEs pose risks to the country’s fiscal and debt position, says National Treasury
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Russians are booking game viewing and hunting safaris in Zimbabwe as sanctions limit their travel options
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
The luxury sports car makers are seeking a carveout for synthetic electrofuels from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.
Ratings agency S&P Global has unexpectedly downgraded SA’s credit outlook from positive to stable, citing infrastructure issues and power outages.
“In addition, reforms to address infrastructure shortfalls and to improve governance and performance at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are slow, weighing on growth, while contingent liabilities from SOEs pose continued downside risks to SA’s fiscal and debt position,” National Treasury said in a statement late on Wednesday evening...
S&P downgrades SA’s credit outlook over infrastructure and power issues
Slow reforms and contingent liabilities from SOEs pose risks to the country’s fiscal and debt position, says National Treasury
